Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for coronavirus, BBC reported.

The couple, who are now in self-quarantine in their Queensland rented home, announced they had tested positive last week.

The couple were on the Gold Coast as Hanks made a film about Elvis Presley. Production has been put on hold.

Hanks, 63, said last Thursday on Instagram he had come down with the virus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too”, the actor said in a post on Instagram.

Tom Hanks thanked everyone for taking care of them.

 





