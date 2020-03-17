Pashinyan says Armenia’s financial system is strong and stable

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says that the Armenian financial market is stable and it won’t have problems.

“The state of our financial market is stable. The financial system is very strong and stable. Especially, after our indicators of last year, when we increased our international reserves to unprecedented high levels, the central bank acquired large volumes of foreign currency and reserved it. We will not have problems here and everything will be fine,” Pashinyan said in a live Facebook broadcast.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a state of emergency until April 14th over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 17 morning, there are 52 confirmed cases and one recovered patient.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan