No change in prices of medical alcohol and hand sanitizers, prices of food products increased – PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was reported that no change in prices of medical alcohol and alcohol-based hand sanitizers due to the spread of the novel coronavirus has taken place in the country.

“There were rumors that the prices of alcohol has increased greatly. I want to state that the increase in price of alcohol is connected with the change in the Tax Code. There is a minimum price concept, that minimum price of medical alcohol has changed and the price increase is exclusively connected with this change. Before and after the coronavirus no price change has taken place. I was reported that no price change of hand sanitizers has taken place before and after the coronavirus”, the PM said live on Facebook.

The PM stated that change in prices of food products took place which is connected with people’s panic-buying. “I urge our citizens not to do panic-buying. The grocery stores, networks do not have a shortage of any good in reserves. I was reported that the shopping in supermarkets, grocery stores has increased, and that in small stores has decreased. I call on not to forget also about small and medium businesses”, Pashinyan said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 52, one patient has recovered. More than 300 people are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan