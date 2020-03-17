Armenian President congratulates Irish counterpart on St Patrick’s Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins on the country’s national day - St Patrick’s Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

Highly appreciating the Armenian-Irish relations, President Sarkissian wished congratulations to his counterpart and touched upon their meeting held years before.

“I warmly remember our meeting when I was serving as Armenia’s Ambassador to Ireland and our conversation about culture, history and Armenian miniature painting”, the President said in the letter.

Mr. Sarkissian expressed confidence that the Armenian-Irish friendly relations, which are based on common Christian value system, will continue developing, and the agenda of the bilateral cooperation will be supplemented with initiatives of mutual interest.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to outline new cooperation directions, given Ireland’s achievements in the field of high technologies. In this respect, he introduced the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) aimed at creating a multi-functional scientific and educational environment, offering an exclusive experience to various groups, starting from children up to researchers, scientists.

