Armenia’s State Revenue Committee will continue normal operation during state of emergency

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee announced that the 30-day state of emergency declared in the country will not hinder the normal operation of the structure.

In a statement the Committee said its main tasks are to ensure the economic security of the Republic, as well as the revenues controlled by the Committee. Therefore, the Committee urged all its staffers to fulfill their duties and demonstrate a responsible behavior. At the same time, the SRC added that it takes all possible actions to ensure the security of all its employees, such as provides them with protective items, screens all staffers, disinfects the SRC administrative buildings, etc.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 52, one patient has recovered.

