Hot-Lines of Armenian diplomatic representations published
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified InfoCenter has published the contact numbers of hot-lines of Armenian diplomatic representations abroad.
United Arab Emirates: +971506144969
USA: +12026749348
Austria: +4315227479105
Argentina: +5491162558969
Belarus: +375172979308
Belgium: +32493888870
Bulgaria: +359899986475
Germany: +49176583347590
Egypt: +201207050580
Turkmenistan: +99365710285
Spain: +34674239438
Italy: +393775226710
Iran: +989121051639
Iraq: +964771321159
Poland: +485088783332
Lebanon: +96113157305
Lithuania: +37065011999
Canada: +13435520085
Qatar: +97450006751
India: +918447310886
Greece: +302106831130
Kazakhstan: +77782291881
Japan: +81362777453
Mexico: +5215563815089
Great Britain: +442079385435
Netherlands: +31628136956
Sweden: +46768873347
Switzerland: +41764253397
Ukraine: +380733737447
Czech Republic: +420730566573
China: +861065325677
Romania: +40721685877
Russia: +79031305637
Syria: +963954666699
Vietnam: +84904880974
Georgia: +995598785582
Kuwait: +9652532217
France: +33753380239