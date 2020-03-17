Hot-Lines of Armenian diplomatic representations published

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified InfoCenter has published the contact numbers of hot-lines of Armenian diplomatic representations abroad.

United Arab Emirates: +971506144969

USA: +12026749348

Austria: +4315227479105

Argentina: +5491162558969

Belarus: +375172979308

Belgium: +32493888870

Bulgaria: +359899986475

Germany: +49176583347590

Egypt: +201207050580

Turkmenistan: +99365710285

Spain: +34674239438

Italy: +393775226710

Iran: +989121051639

Iraq: +964771321159

Poland: +485088783332

Lebanon: +96113157305

Lithuania: +37065011999

Canada: +13435520085

Qatar: +97450006751

India: +918447310886

Greece: +302106831130

Kazakhstan: +77782291881

Japan: +81362777453

Mexico: +5215563815089

Great Britain: +442079385435

Netherlands: +31628136956

Sweden: +46768873347

Switzerland: +41764253397

Ukraine: +380733737447

Czech Republic: +420730566573

China: +861065325677

Romania: +40721685877

Russia: +79031305637

Syria: +963954666699

Vietnam: +84904880974

Georgia: +995598785582

Kuwait: +9652532217

France: +33753380239