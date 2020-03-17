Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 17, as of 09:22, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Snowfalls are reported in Tashir, Stepanavan, Vanadzor, Spitak towns of Lori province, Aragats region of Aragatsotn province, and Goris town of Syunik province.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





