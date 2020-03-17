Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1696.00, copper price stood at $5548.00, lead price stood at $1787.00, nickel price stood at $12620.00, tin price stood at $16400.00, zinc price stood at $2003.00, molybdenum price stood at $20018.00, cobalt price down by 8.10% to $29500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





