Coronavirus infection cases in Armenia reach 45
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 45, ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.
''We recorded 15 confirmed cases some of which were in isolation, while the circle of interaction of others is being clarified. In total, we have 45 cases of infection, one has recovered'', Torosyan wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 03.17-22:12 COVID-19: Armenia quarantines hundreds of suspected cases
- 03.17-21:59 More coronavirus cases in Armenia bring total number to 78
- 03.17-19:38 People should change attitude towards coronavirus, paying more attention to older people – PM
- 03.17-19:10 PM Pashinyan touring in Yerevan supermarkets and groceries
- 03.17-18:20 Coronavirus cases reach 72 in Armenia
- 03.17-18:17 Yerevan City Hall to provide food stored in kindergartens to needy families
- 03.17-18:03 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-03-20
- 03.17-18:01 Asian Stocks - 17-03-20
- 03.17-16:56 Armenian PM’s spouse thanks healthcare workers for dedicated work during coronavirus crisis
- 03.17-16:49 UEFA Euro 2020 postponed over coronavirus pandemic
- 03.17-16:28 Armenia MFA advises citizens to strictly refrain from travelling abroad due to spread of COVID- 19
- 03.17-16:19 COVID19: Armenia announces travel ban effective immediately for citizens of hardest-hit 16 countries
- 03.17-15:59 More than 2000 people reach out in one day to healthcare ministry’s appeal for volunteers in Armenia
- 03.17-15:46 Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it at 5.25%
- 03.17-15:26 Yerevan State University Rector’s election to be postponed due to state of emergency
- 03.17-14:24 Armenia’s healthcare ministry to acquire over 5,000 coronavirus test kits
- 03.17-14:17 Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
- 03.17-13:34 Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64
- 03.17-12:43 Pashinyan says Armenia’s financial system is strong and stable
- 03.17-12:35 No change in prices of medical alcohol and hand sanitizers, prices of food products increased – PM
- 03.17-12:01 Armenian President congratulates Irish counterpart on St Patrick’s Day
- 03.17-11:47 What to expect during State of Emergency: Official guideline
- 03.17-10:45 Armenia’s State Revenue Committee will continue normal operation during state of emergency
- 03.17-10:31 Armenia schools deploy remote learning
- 03.17-10:09 Hot-Lines of Armenian diplomatic representations published
09:46, 03.15.2020
Viewed 26545 times Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash
20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 7133 times Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases
23:53, 03.13.2020
Viewed 4232 times 100 people quarantined from Etchmiatsin as Armenia braces for coronavirus battle
20:42, 03.12.2020
Viewed 3383 times Armenia again shuts down schools, PM Pashinyan cuts short vacation amid more coronavirus cases
11:21, 03.15.2020
Viewed 2813 times Armenia issues global travel warning