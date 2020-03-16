Coronavirus infection cases in Armenia reach 45

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 45, ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''We recorded 15 confirmed cases some of which were in isolation, while the circle of interaction of others is being clarified. In total, we have 45 cases of infection, one has recovered'', Torosyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan