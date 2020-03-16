PM Pashinyan urges not to do panic shopping

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan urges citizens not to do panic shopping, which can lead to rise of food products prices, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly during debating the bill on state of emergency.

''The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition is struggling against inflation. I think we, the consumers, can struggle against inflation by ourselves when we agree that we will do no panic shopping’', Pashinyan said, emphasizing that there is no lack of food in the country.

According to him, on March 15 grocery stores recorded 20% rise of sales against March 8, noting that despite the rise of sales, there is no shortage of products in the shops.

Novel coronavirus infection cases reached 30 in Armenia, one of them has recovered and been discharged from hospital. No one's life is under danger. Over 300 are isolated.

Nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus has been declared in Armenia from March 16th, 18:30 until April 14th, 17:00.

