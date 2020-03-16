Interaction circle of coronavirus-infected person in a Yerevan factory detected – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The interaction circle of coronavirus-infected person in a Yerevan factory has been detected, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the parliament extraordinary session.

''By now the overall situation can be assessed as controllable. The most risky case is the connected with the coronavirus-infected person in one of the factories of Yerevan. It seems that we have been able to detect the interaction circle of that person. In similar cases we cannot be totally confident, and for that reason we declared state of emergency'', Pashinyan said.

Novel coronavirus infection cases reached 30 in Armenia, one of them has recovered and been discharged from hospital. No one's life is under danger.

Nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus has been declared in Armenia from March 16th, 18:30 until April 14th, 17:00.

