Armenian healthcare minister predicts rise of isolated people until the end of the day

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan predicts that the number of people isolated for the suspects of being infected with coronavirus may increase until the end of the day, reaching 420-430, ARMENPRESS reports Torosyan said in a briefing following the March 16 Cabinet meeting.

New cases of isolations took place from the circle of interactions of yesterday's confirmed cases. At the moment we have recorded 30 confirmed cases, one of whom has recovered and been discharged from hospital. Only two suffer pneumonia but no one's life is under risk. The number of isolations may reach 420-430'', Torosyan said.

Arsen Torosyan said today 20 people have been tested for coronavirus, but this number may also rise reaching 50-60 people during the day.

The Government of Armenia has adopted a bill on declaring a 30-day nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus.

The bill will now pass parliament and is effective from March 16th, 18:30 until April 14th, 17:00.

A special headquarters tasked with the leadership of the measures and activities will be set up, with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan serving as the commandant. The commandant’s office is composed of the Prime Minister’s Office Chief of Staff, the Minister of Emergency Situations, Minister of Healthcare, Minister of Finance, Minister of Economy, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Police Chief, Director of the National Security Service and other officials.

The measure will prohibit rallies, strikes, public events such as religious ceremonies, concerts, exhibitions, sports events, educational events, entertainment events, commemoration events. By law, a public gathering is described as a gathering of 20 or more people. Schools, universities and other educational facilities will remain closed during the state of emergency. Under the state of emergency, news media or individuals disseminating information about the novel coronavirus outbreak, including about new cases, direct contacts etc. or any information that might cause panic, will have to do so only by citing official information issued by the government.

According to the constitution, in the event of a state of emergency being declared a special session of parliament is convened by virtue of law.

By law, legislators have the power to eliminate the state of emergency or cancel the measures envisaged by the legal regime of the status by majority of votes. The legal regime of the state of emergency is again defined by law which is passed by lawmakers.

The Speaker has already asked legislators to be prepared for the emergency session.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan