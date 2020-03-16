People traveling from Artsakh to Armenia and vice versa to be screened for fever

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan during which they discussed the current situation caused by the novel coronavirus, the Armenian PM said during today’s emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

“Thanks God, as of this moment there are no coronavirus cases in Artsakh. But we urge our citizens to travel from Armenia to Artsakh and vice versa only in case of strict necessity”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that the citizens traveling from Armenia to Artsakh and vice versa will be screened for fever at checkpoints. In case of having fever the citizens will be send back to their residence places.

The Armenian government approved today the bill on declaring 30-day state of emergency over the novel coronavirus.

So far, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 30, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan