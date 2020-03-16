Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

COVID-19: Greece imposes 14-day quarantine on new arrivals

COVID-19: Greece imposes 14-day quarantine on new arrivals

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. All people arriving in Greece will be placed in a two-week quarantine, aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, reports Reuters.

Supermarkets, pharmacy stores and food delivery services were exempted from the latest measures, the country’s alternate government spokesman said.

According to the latest reports, number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Greece has reached 331. Currently 51 people are hospitalized, 8 of whom are in serious condition. 10 patients have recovered. 4 death cases were reported so far.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration