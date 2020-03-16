COVID-19: Greece imposes 14-day quarantine on new arrivals

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. All people arriving in Greece will be placed in a two-week quarantine, aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, reports Reuters.

Supermarkets, pharmacy stores and food delivery services were exempted from the latest measures, the country’s alternate government spokesman said.

According to the latest reports, number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Greece has reached 331. Currently 51 people are hospitalized, 8 of whom are in serious condition. 10 patients have recovered. 4 death cases were reported so far.