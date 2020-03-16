Armenia Cabinet meeting adjourned for one hour to clarify state of emergency bill

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The emergency Cabinet meeting which was convened to discuss a potential declaration of state of emergency has adjourned to reach a consensus around certain regulations and to add technical clarifications in the draft decision.

The meeting will resume in one hour.

The Government of Armenia is considering to declare a one-month nationwide state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak. So far, there have been 30 confirmed cases. If the Cabinet adopts the decision, it will have to pass parliament to come into effect.

