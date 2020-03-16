Government of Armenia discusses state of emergency draft decision

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet of Armenia is discussing the draft decision on declaring a one-month state of emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

If passed, the state of emergency will be enforced until April 16, 09:00. A special headquarters tasked with the leadership of the measures and activities will be set up, with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan serving as the commandant. The commandant’s office is composed of the Prime Minister’s Office Chief of Staff, the Minister of Emergency Situations, Minister of Healthcare, Minister of Finance, Minister of Economy, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Police Chief, Director of the National Security Service and other officials.

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has already asked lawmakers to prepare for an emergency session. The Cabinet’s decision on declaring a state of emergency has to pass parliament.

The measure will prohibit rallies, strikes, public events such as religious ceremonies, concerts, exhibitions, sports events, educational events, entertainment events, commemoration events. By law, a public gathering is described as a gathering of 20 or more people. Schools, universities and other educational facilities will remain closed during the state of emergency. Under the state of emergency, news media or individuals disseminating information about the novel coronavirus outbreak, including about new cases, direct contacts etc. or any information that might cause panic, will have to do so only by citing official information issued by the government.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 30.

More than 300 people are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan