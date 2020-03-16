Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia, Russia reciprocally ban passenger traffic for two weeks

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia to discuss the novel coronavirus countermeasures.

Pashinyan and Mishustin agreed to restrict passenger traffic for two weeks between Armenia and Russia, by ensuring the repatriation of nationals of the two countries.  The freight traffic will resume normally.

