Yerevan Mayor thanks healthcare workers for selfless service amid coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has thanked healthcare workers for their service during the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis.

“I am thanking all healthcare workers who continue selflessly carrying out their duty these days in overloaded conditions. I wish everyone robust health, and to the patients speedy recovery,” Marutyan said in a statement.

The number of novel coronavirus infections reached 30 in Armenia. More than 300 people are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan