Speaker asks lawmakers to prepare for emergency session

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has asked lawmakers to prepare for a potential emergency session to discuss declaring a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The special session will be convened if the government makes a decision on declaring a state of emergency. The decision is expected during an emergency Cabinet meeting shortly.

According to the constitution, in the event of a state of emergency being declared a special session of parliament is convened by virtue of law. By law, legislators have the power to eliminate the state of emergency or cancel the measures envisaged by the legal regime of the status by majority of votes. The legal regime of the state of emergency is again defined by law which is passed by lawmakers.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Armenia reached 30. One patient has recovered.

