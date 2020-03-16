All flights to Qatar to be suspended for 14 days

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. All flights to Qatar, except air cargo and transit flights, will be suspended for 14 days starting March 18 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Armenian Embassy in Qatar said on Facebook.

At this moment all flights en route Doha-Yerevan and opposite direction have been cancelled, except the Yerevan-Doha March 17 flight.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan