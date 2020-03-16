Wizz Air cancels all flights to and from Lithuania as government declared nationwide quarantine

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Wizz Air Hungarian airline has cancelled all flights to and from Lithuania after the Lithuanian government declared a nationwide quarantine to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania said on Facebook.

“Thus, the opening of Vilnius-Yerevan flight scheduled on March 20 is postponed for uncertain time. Wizz Air expressed its readiness to reimburse the prices of all purchased tickets over which the passengers will be separately notified by the airline”, the statement said.

The Lithuanian government announced a nationwide quarantine in the country on March 16 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the decision the foreigners are banned to arrive in the country, excluding persons ensuring necessary deliveries of goods to Lithuania, crew members, family members of Lithuanian citizens, and persons who have the right to live and work in Lithuania, diplomats, representatives of NATO military missions.

The number of border checkpoints to enter Lithuania will be reduced.

The operation of shops, cafes, medical facilities, intercity transport, buses and trains, as well as educational institutions will be restricted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan