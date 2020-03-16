Etchmiadzin Mayor urges residents to stay home, leave town only in case of strict necessity

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Major of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan urges the residents to stay home and leave the town only in case of strict necessity due to the situation caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Mayor said on Facebook that the meaning and logic of shutting down most of the entrances and exits of the town aim at the residents to leave the town only in case of extreme necessity, so that it would be possible to have a control on those who leave.

“But looking at the car queues there is an impression that the entire town is heading to Yerevan. What has changed is that those who are planning to go out of the town are just being screened. This situation must be stopped immediately”, the Mayor said.

30 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia since March 1. The 1st patient has recovered. Most of the infections were registered in Etchmiadzin as a woman recently returned from coronavirus-hit Italy, attended an engagement party in the town and had a direct contact with multiple people. In order to prevent the spread of the virus the town has taken additional measures. Starting March 15 the residents can use only 3 out of the 27 roads leading to the town. The remaining roads are locked.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan