Two school-children in Armavir province test negative for coronavirus despite having fever

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Two school-children in Armavir province tested negative for the coronavirus despite having fever, Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan said on Facebook.

“Good news! The two school-children, who had fever, tested negative for the coronavirus. Wish good health to all”, the Governor said.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered. One of the cases confirmed on March 14 was registered in a school-child in Etchmiadzin town. The classmates, teachers and parents were quarantined.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





