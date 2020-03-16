Armenian nationals arriving from coronavirus-hit Italy quarantined in Dilijan-based military college

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizens who arrived from coronavirus-hit Italy to Yerevan via a special flight have been quarantined in the territory of Monte Melkonyan military and sports college in Dilijan town. The college has separated infrastructures, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

The spokeswoman said the defense ministry is authorized by the government to coordinate and use all its infrastructures and resources to organize sanitary and epidemic measures and ensure the sanitary-hygienic safety of the people, but first of all, the servicemen. “In case of necessity, the defense ministry, in cooperation with the state agencies, will serve its entire potential and infrastructures for the prevention and elimination of the novel coronavirus. I also want to inform that this decision will not affect the teaching process in the college. The territory of the college will be disinfected after preventive measures”, she said.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.

67 Armenian nationals arrived from Rome to Yerevan via a charter flight.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan