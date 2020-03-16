Armenia will not face shortage of food even if nothing is imported to country for a month, says PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan reported to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that there is no problem of shortage of food in Armenia due to the novel coronavirus.

“Today in the morning acting NSS Director informed me that there wouldn’t be a shortage of food even if nothing is imported to the Republic for a month”, the PM said live on Facebook, adding that there is no scenario with not having an import for a month. “Despite all the restrictions, the transportation communication and cargo transportation are maintained at least at main directions”, he said.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.

The Cabinet today will convene an extraordinary meeting at 15:00 to discuss the issue of declaring state of emergency in the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan