Armenia to award first coronavirus patient for helping to contain outbreak

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The first person to recover from the novel coronavirus in Armenia will be awarded by the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

“I have made a decision that our first diagnosed patient must be awarded with an encouragement certificate for rendering a very serious service with his high sense of consciousness and helping to contain the virus,” Pashinyan said, referring to the 29-year old Armenian national who was first to test positive for the coronavirus after returning from Iran. The man had avoided contact with anyone and contacted medics immediately after developing fever. He was discharged from hospital on March 15th.

The Prime Minister also thanked healthcare workers, the ministry of healthcare, the coronavirus prevention task force for their 24/7 work.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan