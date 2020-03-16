Over 300 suspected coronavirus cases quarantined in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. More than 300 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are quarantined in Armenia at this moment, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

“At this moment more than 300 Armenian citizens are quarantined, and we also prepared places to quarantine 300 more citizens. We have discussed and decided that we still need to continue this isolation policy”, the PM said.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.

The Cabinet today will convene an extraordinary meeting at 15:00 to discuss the issue of declaring state of emergency in the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan