Russia closes border with Belarus over coronavirus
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia is closing its border with Belarus to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Embassy in Russia said on Facebook, adding that the movement of the people is suspended.
The Russian-Georgian border has also been temporarily closed from March 16 to prevent the spread of the disease.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
