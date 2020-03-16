Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Russia closes border with Belarus over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia is closing its border with Belarus to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Embassy in Russia said on Facebook, adding that the movement of the people is suspended.

The Russian-Georgian border has also been temporarily closed from March 16 to prevent the spread of the disease.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





