Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

PM Pashinyan convenes emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss state of emergency over coronavirus

PM Pashinyan convenes emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss state of emergency over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is convening an emergency Cabinet meeting at 15:00 to discuss a potential declaration of state of emergency for preventing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“The session will be open and televised live,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The number of COVID19 infections in Armenia reached 30. One of the patients has recovered.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration