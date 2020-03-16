PM Pashinyan convenes emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss state of emergency over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is convening an emergency Cabinet meeting at 15:00 to discuss a potential declaration of state of emergency for preventing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“The session will be open and televised live,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The number of COVID19 infections in Armenia reached 30. One of the patients has recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan