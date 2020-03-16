Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Lebanon shuts down airport, borders and ports to combat COVID19 pandemic

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon will temporarily shut its airport, borders, and ports from Wednesday until March 29 as part of a state of health emergency to combat coronavirus, Reuters reported citing Lebanon’s information minister. 

Lebanon will also close all non-essential public institutions and ask that most private companies suspend work and people remain in their homes except for “extreme necessity”, the minister said. 





