Governor of Armavir Province asks residents to stay home as Vagharshapat city braces for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan has called on residents of the province to remain in their homes and go out only in highly essential cases.

“Dear residents of the Armavir province, my dear fellow citizens, we are calling upon you all, asking and advising to go outside only in highly necessary cases,” Matevosyan said.

The largest city in the Armavir province is the city of Vagharshapat, also known as Etchmiatsin. Most of the highways in and out of the city have been shut down and all citizens moving out are being screened and monitored after several cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in locals. The Etchmiatsin city has ramped up preventive measures and a Rapid Response Command Center has been set up.

As of March 16th Armenia has 30 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. One patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan