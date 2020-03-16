G7 leaders to discuss spread of coronavirus on March 16

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of G7 countries will hold a teleconference on March 16 to discuss the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe said today at the debates in the country’s parliament, reports TASS.

“I think we will discuss the actions on how to unite in the fight against the coronavirus”, the Japanese PM said.

The discussion will take place today at 18:00 Yerevan time.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.