Armenia’s 4th largest city ramps up countermeasures against coronavirus in partial-lockdown

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Vagharshapat (Etchmiatsin) City Hall convened an emergency meeting and decided to initiate a Rapid Response Command Center for preventing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Diana Gasparyan said in a statement that the Rapid Response headquarters will work closely with different ministries and state bodies, including with law enforcement agencies and the National Security Service.

The 4th largest city in Armenia is on partial lockdown as most of the current 30 novel coronavirus cases were diagnosed in residents of Vagharshapat.

