FM Mnatsakanyan thanks all partners for helping to transfer Armenian nationals from Rome to Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked all partners for assisting to transport Armenian nationals from Rome to Yerevan.

“67citizens were successfully airlifted from Rome to Yerevan. Great job by Armenia diplomats in Rome. Big thanks Atlantis European Airways, Civil Aviation, Armenian Ministry of Health. Special thanks to Italy authorities for all facilitation, Moldova and FM Ciocoi for helping with crew transfer”, the FM said on Twitter.

Armenian nationals successfully arrived in Yerevan from Rome via the charter flight operated by Atlantis European Airways, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook. “They have been transported to a special place of residence where they will be subject to a 14-day quarantine”, the deputy PM said.

Italy is currently the second after China in terms of the largest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.

