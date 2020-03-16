Etchmiadzin Municipality fighting against outdoor trade to prevent spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Municipality of Etchmiadzin together with the police is strictly fighting against the outdoor trade to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, City Mayor Diana Gasparyan said live on Facebook.

“Starting tomorrow morning these actions will continue. I urge our citizens not to carry out an illegal outdoor trade, as well as not to buy goods from these traders”, the Mayor said, adding that administrative proceedings will be filed on those persons who will be engaged in illegal outdoor trade in this situation of spread of the coronavirus.

30 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia since March 1. The 1st patient has recovered. Most of the infections were registered in Etchmiadzin as a woman recently returned from coronavirus-hit Italy, attended an engagement party in the city and had a direct contact with multiple people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan