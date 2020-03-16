Alexander Spendiaryan House Museum goes online to support coronavirus countermeasures

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Alexander Spendiaryan House Museum has announced it will operate online this week due to the novel coronavirus spread.

“The House-Museum will work online and carry out the “From Home to Museum” program. Stay in touch and make your day interesting. Stay healthy,” the museum said in a statement.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30. One patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan