Alexander Spendiaryan House Museum goes online to support coronavirus countermeasures
10:26, 16 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Alexander Spendiaryan House Museum has announced it will operate online this week due to the novel coronavirus spread.
“The House-Museum will work online and carry out the “From Home to Museum” program. Stay in touch and make your day interesting. Stay healthy,” the museum said in a statement.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30. One patient has recovered.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version