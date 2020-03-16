Coronavirus-hit Armenian town donates disinfectants to all businesses

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Etchmiatsin (Vagharshapat) City Hall is donating disinfectants to all businesses, including restaurants and stores, in an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak after most of the cases in Armenia were diagnosed in residents from the city, Mayor Diana Gasparyan said.

“Streets and sidewalks in the city are being disinfected with chlorine already for several days, and we acquired large amounts of chlorine yesterday as well. The City Hall has also acquired large quantities of medical alcohol because experts claim it is effective for preventing the novel coronavirus. It can be used to disinfect door and window handles,” she said.

Mayor Gasparyan said starting March 16 the City Hall will provide medical alcohol and chlorine to all businesses operating in the city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan