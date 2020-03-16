Pashinyan calls on population to refrain from panic-buying

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on citizens to refrain from overbuying because there is no shortage of goods in Armenia.

“We don’t have problems regarding goods, in the event of any issue we will regulate it as well. Please, do not overbuy, don’t spread unnecessary commotion, trust only official news issued by the government and state bodies,” Pashinyan said in a live address on social media.

He said that the coronavirus situation is a crisis, from which the country must come out of stronger.

On March 16th, Armenia reported its 30th coronavirus case. One of the patients has already recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan