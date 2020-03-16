Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Pashinyan calls on population to refrain from panic-buying

Pashinyan calls on population to refrain from panic-buying

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on citizens to refrain from overbuying because there is no shortage of goods in Armenia.

“We don’t have problems regarding goods, in the event of any issue we will regulate it as well. Please, do not overbuy, don’t spread unnecessary commotion, trust only official news issued by the government and state bodies,” Pashinyan said in a live address on social media.

He said that the coronavirus situation is a crisis, from which the country must come out of stronger.

On March 16th, Armenia reported its 30th coronavirus case. One of the patients has already recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration