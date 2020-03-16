Pashinyan convenes meeting to discuss potential state of emergency over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government is convening a meeting to discuss a potential declaration of state of emergency, either nationwide or partial, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Today we have to discuss important issues and make important decisions. Upon analyzing the existing situation, particularly we must give an answer to the question whether or not there is a necessity to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus in Armenia or in individual parts of the country. We will make a maximally effective decision and we will inform you all,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan