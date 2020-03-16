169,610 coronavirus cases globally, over 77,000 patients recovered

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest reports, number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 169,610, covering more than 150 countries, Worldometer reports.

Death cases comprise 6,518, and those recovered are 77, 776 people.

China is leading in terms of the largest number of COVID-19 cases – a total of 80,860 cases. Then comes Italy with 24, 747 cases, and the third place is Iran with 13, 938 cases. In terms of death cases, these three countries again are in their same positions.

The top ten list of COVID-19 cases includes also South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, US, Switzerland, UK, etc.

Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.