Plane transporting Armenian citizens from Rome successfully lands in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian nationals successfully arrived in Yerevan from Rome via the charter flight operated by Atlantis European Airways, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

“They have been transported to a special place of residence where they will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

I would like to thank all involved agencies, the airline and the crew, Armenia’s Ambassador to Vatican Karen Nazaryan and the staff of the Armenian Embassy in Italy for the coordinated and effective work”, the deputy PM said.

Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan also informed that despite some hours of delay the plane successfully landed in Zvartnots airport. “There were no emergency incidents during the flight. No high fever was reported among the passengers upon their arrival. The rest was done according to the announced plan”, the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in turn informed that the plane transported 67 Armenian nationals from Italy to Yerevan.

Italy is currently the second after China in terms of the largest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 30, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan