2nd coronavirus test for PM Pashinyan and his wife again negative

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Ministe rof Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that the results of the coronavirus test are negative for him and his wife Anna Hakobyan.

''The results of our tests are again negative. I will be back in Yerevan in the morning'', ARMENPRESS reports Pashinya wrote.

Earlier he announced that he came into contact few days ago during the ''Yes'' campaign of the constitutional referendum with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 15th.

“We are still in Sevan, because the first time the reason of our self-quarantine was the Brazilian president, whose wife had a meeting with Anna. We were tested after finding out about this case, and the tests were negative. We are still self-quarantined, because today the novel coronavirus was diagnosed in a resident of Meghri, with whom I have had not very close contact during the campaigning for the constitutional referendum. I have been tested once again an hour ago, and the results will come back after midnight. In the event of a positive result me and my family will remain self-quarantined, and if the tests are negative I will return to Yerevan Monday morning’', he wrote earlier.

The number of citizens infected with coronavirus in Armenia is 28, but one of them has been cured and discharged. 27 are still in hospital. Most of the infected are residents of Etchmiadzin city, since an infected woman who returned from Italy participated in an engagement ceremony and had close interaction with many people.

