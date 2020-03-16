Special flight bringing Armenians from Italy on route

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The airplane of Armenian Atlantis European Airways took off at 23:23 Yerevan time from Rome, bringing back those Armenians who expressed wish to return, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the all the passengers are provided with medical masks and other healthcare measures have been ensured. ''During the flight they will be accompanied by medical staff. Upon arrival they will be quarantined for 14 days'', Avinyan wrote.

The number of citizens infected with coronavirus in Armenia is 28, but one of them has been cured and discharged. 27 are still in hospital. Most of the infected are residents of Etchmiadzin city, since an infected woman who returned from Italy participated in an engagement ceremony and had close interaction with many people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan