Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers

1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The 1st patient infected with coronavirus in Armenia has recovered and been discharged from hospital, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan informed during a Facebook Live.

“Spending 14 days in hospital he passed no treatment and took no medicine. He just remained in isolation for 14 days, recovered on his own and now is leaving the hospital and heading home”, Pashinyan said.

The 1st coronavirus case was recorded in Armenia on March 1. He came from Iran.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration