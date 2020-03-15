1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The 1st patient infected with coronavirus in Armenia has recovered and been discharged from hospital, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan informed during a Facebook Live.

“Spending 14 days in hospital he passed no treatment and took no medicine. He just remained in isolation for 14 days, recovered on his own and now is leaving the hospital and heading home”, Pashinyan said.

The 1st coronavirus case was recorded in Armenia on March 1. He came from Iran.

