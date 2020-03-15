Self-quarantined PM Pashinyan awaits coronavirus test result after contact with infected person

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he has come into contact few days ago with a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 15th.

The infected person is a resident of Meghri, one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID19 in Armenia.

Pashinyan and his family are self-quarantined in the government dacha in Sevan.

“We are still in Sevan, because the first time the reason of our self-quarantine was the Brazilian president, whose wife had a meeting with Anna. We were tested after finding out about this case, and the tests were negative. We are still self-quarantined, because today the novel coronavirus was diagnosed in a resident of Meghri, with whom I have had not very close contact during the campaigning for the constitutional referendum. I have been tested once again an hour ago, and the results will come back after midnight. In the event of a positive result me and my family will remain self-quarantined, and if the tests are negative I will return to Yerevan Monday morning,” Pashinyan said in a live Facebook broadcast.

