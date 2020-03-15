Nikol Pashinyan to make important announcement over coronavirus prevention – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will make an important announcement over the prevention works of the spread of the novel coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook Live.

He said that the Health ministry of Armenia will soon get ‘’rapid-tests kits’’, which give an opportunity to preliminarily confirm or deny the existence of the coronavirus, which will be mainly used at the border check-points and Zvartnots airport.

The Deputy PM informed that yesterday a consultation was held to discuss the economic consequences of the coronavirus, adding that particularly services have suffered mostly. “In a very brief period we will develop a plan which will try to mitigate or prevent the negative consequences’’, he said.

Referring to the expected charter flight from Italy to Armenia, Tigran Avinyan noted that upon their arrival to Armenia they will be quarantined for 14 days. He emphasized that everyone coming from Italy will be quarantined irrespective of the flight.

Avinyan concluded his live broadcast emphasizing that the Government has developed solutions for any scenario, even the worst.

By now 26 people are confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in Armenia.

