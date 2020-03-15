Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Three new novel coronavirus (COVID19) cases have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total number to 26.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said two of the new cases are related with the Etchmiatsin case and were under quarantine.

“The other case was diagnosed in our citizen in Meghri who recently returned from Italy”, he said.

Torosyan said the number of direct contacts under quarantine is 300.

He said the direct contacts of the latest case are being traced and quarantined.

