Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Three new novel coronavirus (COVID19) cases have been recorded in Armenia, bringing the total number to 26.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said two of the new cases are related with the Etchmiatsin case and were under quarantine.

“The other case was diagnosed in our citizen in Meghri who recently returned from Italy”, he said.

Torosyan said the number of direct contacts under quarantine is 300.

He said the direct contacts of the latest case are being traced and quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration