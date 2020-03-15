President of Artsakh convenes meeting on preventing coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened a meeting with government officials to discuss the ongoing countermeasures aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

As of March 15th, there are no cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh.

During the meeting the officials analyzed the situation and the preventive measures which are being taken.

President Sahakyan emphasized the need of heightened countermeasures and raising awareness among the population as a significant factor of preventing the spread of the virus.

State Minister Grigory Martirosyan, Secretary of the Security Council Arshavir Gharamyan and other government officials were in attendance of the meeting.

