Police cordon off school in Armenian town as hazmat personnel quarantine children, teachers in buses

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Students and teachers of the #4 public school in the city of Etchmiatsin, Armenia are being quarantined after a child from the school tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Footage filmed outside the school building shows hazmat specialists escorting the children and teachers to special buses, while police have cordoned off the street. The pupils and teachers were told to gather at the school. The total number of quarantined people from the school wasn’t immediately available.

The novel coronavirus spread in the city of Etchmiatsin started from an imported case from Italy, when a local resident who had recently returned from Italy attended a party and infected her direct contacts. According to media reports, a school nurse of the #4 school was also in attendance of the same event.

As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in Armenia is 23.

