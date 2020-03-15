Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia COVID19 cases reach 23

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Three suspected cases of the COVID19 have tested positive, bringing the total number of the novel coronavirus infections in Armenia to 23, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan announced.

“We completed 52 tests, 49 of which were negative, while 3 were positive. All new positive cases are connected with the Etchmiatsin case and were quarantined from the beginning,” he said.

He said the first COVID19 patient in Armenia who was diagnosed on March 1 is awaiting a re-testing and in the event of results coming back negative he will be discharged tonight.

Out of the 23 current cases, 21 – including the child - are feeling well.  The other two patients have pneumonia, which at this moment is non-life threatening, Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





